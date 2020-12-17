Derelict Norfolk pub 'The Iron Duke' a step closer to being restored

A derelict art-deco style Norfolk pub built during the Second World War is a step closer to being brought back to life.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has agreed to loan the town's Preservation Trust the money to buy the Iron Duke pub.

The Iron Duke contributes to the special character of the borough and is part of its 20th Century history. We are pleased to be supporting the preservation trust to purchase this historic building in order to preserve and breathe new life into it for future generations. Cllr Carl Smith, Leader of the Borough Council

Once the building is in the Trust's ownership then emergency repairs need to be carried out to make the building weather-tight. Then the Trust will develop a scheme of repair and sustainable reuse for the pub as well as looking at other ways to fund any restoration work.

The Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Credit: ITV News Anglia