More of the East of England is placed into Tier 3 - the rules in your area

Watch a video about all the coronavirus restrictions in each of the three tiers

The government has reviewed the coronavirus tiers across England after parts of Essex and Hertfordshire moved up to Tier 3 on Monday.

Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Peterborough and all of Hertfordshire now join most of Essex in Tier 3 - moving up from Tier 2.

The changes will take place from 00:01 am on Saturday 19 December.

Tier 3 is the highest level of Covid restrictions and means theatres, pubs and restaurants must close and sporting venues cannot welcome spectators.

The Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock announced the changes in the House of Commons saying the East of England has seen coronavirus cases rise by two-thirds in a week with hospital admissions up by half.

He said the UK has "come so far" and "mustn't blow it now".

Cambridgeshire (apart from Peterborough), Norfolk, Suffolk, Rutland and Northamptonshire along with three districts in Essex - Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring - will remain in Tier 2.

Places like Stamford and Harborough in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire will remain in Tier 3.

The Hertfordshire districts of Broxbourne, Hertsmere, Three Rivers and Watford moved up to Tier 3 on Wednesday and the rest of the county will join them on Saturday.

The coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each county of the Anglia region in the week to 12 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

Mr Hancock told MPs: "As we enter the coldest months we must be vigilant and keep this virus under control.

"Yesterday 25,161 cases were reported and there are 18,038 people in hospital with coronavirus in the UK. We must keep suppressing this virus.

"And this isn't just a matter for Government or for this House, it is a matter for every single person and these are always the most difficult months for people's health and for the NHS."

Extra testing is being carried out in Basildon which has the highest coronavirus infection rate in the East of England Credit: ITV News Anglia

Here's a list of the different restrictions in all three tiers

TIER 1 - Medium

In the lowest level of restrictions, the rule of six will apply indoors and outdoors.

Pubs, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues must close at 11pm - but last orders in pubs is at 10pm.

Spectators will be able to attend sports events and live performances but capacities will be capped at 4,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

TIER 2 - High

In tier two you cannot socialise indoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble - but the rule of six applies outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants, and hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal.

Public events can still take place at this level - but the numbers outdoors will be restricted to 2,000 people. Like the medium tier, indoor performances will be restricted to 1,000 spectators.

TIER 3 - Very High

In the areas with the tightest restrictions, you cannot meet socially indoors or outdoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants must close unless they have a takeaway service and all indoor hospitality venues must also close.

Spectators no longer allowed at sports matches which will continue to be staged behind closed doors.

All tiers

Shops, gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers, can all open - regardless of what tier an area is in.

Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports will resume.

The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.

The government says decisions on which area goes into which tier are primarily based on five key indicators:

case detection rates in all age groupscase detection rates in the over-60sthe rate at which cases are rising or fallingpositivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken)pressure on the NHS