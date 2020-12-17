Watch reports by ITV News Anglia reporters Graham Stothard in Milton Keynes, Stuart Leithes in Peterborough and Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

Leisure and hospitality businesses have expressed concerns about losing vital Christmas trade as more than half the Anglia region will be under the toughest of Covid restrictions from the weekend.

Peterborough, Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire will join Essex in Tier 3 from Saturday. Essex and South Hertfordshire started in Tier 3 restrictions on Wednesday.

The move comes as coronavirus cases continue to soar in many parts of the Anglia region with more than 17,000 new positive tests recorded in the area last week.

From Saturday, nearly three million people in the region will be under the most severe of the coronavirus measures.

Hotels, theatres and cinemas will close, restaurants and pubs will be allowed only to operate as takeaways and no spectators will be allowed at sporting events.

People will not be allowed to meet indoors or in their garden with people who they don't live with but will be allowed be meet in groups of up to six in some outdoor public spaces like parks.