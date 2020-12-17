Three in court charged with murder of Northampton man in stabbing

Three man from London have been remanded in custody after appearing in court in Wellingborough charged with the murder of Christopher Allbury-Burridge at his home in Northampton.

33-year old Mr Allbury-Burridge died from a single stab wound in the Kingsley Park area of the town in the early hours of the morning on Friday 11 December.

Jordan Parker (24) of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, Joel Cyrus (25) of Whitney Road, Leyton and Calum Farquhar (23) of Liverpool Road, Leyton, were remanded in custody and will appear before Northampton Crown Court on Monday 21 December.The men were arrested at different locations in the capital on Tuesday following an investigation involving more than 70 police officers. Police are still appealing for information.

In a tribute released by Northamptonshire Police at the weekend, Christopher's mother Elaine said: “As a family, we are devastated by the loss of Christopher. It would have been his 34th birthday later this month. His career was spent serving and caring for others.

"Chris was a kind, and caring person, who did not deserve to lose his life."