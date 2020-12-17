The latest weekly figures for positive coronavirus tests show a 60% increase in new cases in the Anglia region last week affecting more than 17,000 people.

The latest weekly figures of confirmed coronavirus cases which cover the week ending on Saturday 12 December showed 17,126 people tested positive last week compared with 10,428 the week before.

The number of cases per head of population in the region is 235 per 100,000 compared to 206 for England as a whole. Only London and the South East has a higher infection rate.

Basildon still has the highest rate in the region with 713 cases per 100,000 with other districts in Essex, Thurrock, Epping Forest and Brentwood all above 500. Broxbourne in Hertfordshire is also above 500.

The full list of infection rates per 100,000 people in each district of the Anglia region is below

Most of Essex and south Hertfordshire were placing in to the highest level of Covid restrictions - Tier 3 - earlier in the week.

The coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each county of the Anglia region in the week to 12 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

The NHS is now treating more than 1,700 coronavirus patients with coronavirus in hospitals across the East of England - more than at any point in the pandemic.

Figures on the government's coronavirus dashboard revealed there were 1,734 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the NHS East of England region, which includes Milton Keynes.

The previous highest daily figure was 1,679 on the 12th April during the first peak of the pandemic.

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 12 December

Bedfordshire - 1,846 cases - up 56% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 1,283 cases - up 46%

Essex - 7,104 cases - up 98%

Hertfordshire - 2,741 cases - up 60%

Milton Keynes - 891 cases - up 78%

Norfolk - 1,111 cases - up 19%

Northamptonshire - 1,245 cases - up 25%

Rutland - 57 cases - up 46%

Suffolk - 848 cases - up 40%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

The graph shows how new coronavirus cases declined in the second half of November before increasing in December Credit: Data from Public Health England

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 12 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 16 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (13-16 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Basildon with 713.1 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 62.0 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 12 December (with the previous week in brackets)

Basildon, Tier 3, 713.1, (442.3)Thurrock, Tier 3, 601.7, (255.2)Broxbourne, Tier 3, 556.1, (265.2)Epping Forest, Tier 3, 552.1, (249.8)Brentwood, Tier 3, 502.5, (283.0)Castle Point, Tier 3, 410.5, (177.0)Southend-on-Sea, Tier 3, 383.9, (194.4)Rochford, Tier 3, 376.6, (177.4)Braintree, Tier 3, 373.5, (137.6)Chelmsford, Tier 3, 345.9, (141.8)Milton Keynes, Tier 2, 330.7, (185.9)Harlow, Tier 3, 321.6, (209.0)Luton, Tier 2, 320.1, (292.4)Watford, Tier 3, 315.8, (199.8)Hertsmere, Tier 3, 304.0, (161.1)Peterborough, Tier 2, 296.6, (205.7)Central Bedfordshire, Tier 2, 259.1, (112.2)Maldon, Tier 3, 252.6, (130.9)Aylesbury Vale, Tier 2, 249.7, (161.9)Three Rivers, Tier 3, 244.3, (129.7)Bedford, Tier 2, 240.1, (134.5)Northampton, Tier 2, 232.0, (199.5)Rochdale, Tier 3, 206.8, (215.4)Ipswich, Tier 2, 206.7, (165.8)Dacorum, Tier 2, 204.2, (121.5)South Kesteven, Tier 3, 196.6, (197.3)East Hertfordshire, Tier 2, 191.7, (146.2)Wellingborough, Tier 2, 185.7, (121.7)Uttlesford, Tier 2, 170.9, (90.9)Welwyn Hatfield, Tier 2, 160.1, (115.4)South Holland, Tier 3, 158.9, (127.3)St Albans, Tier 2, 157.6, (122.6)Great Yarmouth, Tier 2, 152.0, (138.9)East Northamptonshire, Tier 2, 151.3, (80.4)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Tier 2, 151.3, (96.4)Harborough, Tier 3, 147.1, (127.9)South Northamptonshire, Tier 2, 147.1, (112.2)Broadland, Tier 2, 146.8, (107.8)Stevenage, Tier 2, 144.6, (119.5)Rutland, Tier 2, 142.8, (97.7)North Hertfordshire, Tier 2, 140.0, (101.1)Norwich, Tier 2, 139.4, (123.8)Fenland, Tier 2, 134.5, (120.8)Colchester, Tier 2, 128.9, (89.9)Babergh, Tier 2, 120.6, (80.4)Daventry, Tier 2, 114.0, (94.2)Kettering, Tier 2, 114.0, (111.0)Tendring, Tier 2, 112.6, (73.0)East Cambridgeshire, Tier 2, 112.4, (75.7)Corby, Tier 2, 110.8, (101.1)South Cambridgeshire, Tier 2, 110.6, (62.9)Cambridge, Tier 2, 101.8, (72.1)Breckland, Tier 2, 100.7, (74.3)South Norfolk, Tier 2, 98.0, (109.3)East Suffolk, Tier 2, 91.0, (61.7)West Suffolk, Tier 2, 80.4, (53.6)Mid Suffolk, Tier 2, 79.9, (52.9)Huntingdonshire, Tier 2, 79.8, (44.4)North Norfolk, Tier 2, 61.0, (73.4)

For the purposes of this article, the Anglia region is defined as the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes