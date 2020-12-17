Veteran John Lister 'elated' after care home swamped with cards and presents

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

A 101-year-old Normandy veteran from Norfolk says he is "elated" after his care home was swamped in cards, presents and messages from people determined to make sure he's not lonely this Christmas.

Last week (Dec 11), John Lister told ITV News Anglia about the pain of isolation, loneliness and grief. His wife of 70 years, Ella, died earlier this year after catching coronavirus.

Norfolk war veteran, 101, describes loneliness after losing wife to coronavirus

Speaking from his care home in Griston, near Thetford, John said: "It's being lonely. I mean sometimes I'm in my room and the only time I see anyone is when they bring my meals."

His words sparked an overwhelming reaction and outpouring of sympathy. Hundreds responded to an online appeal to send him Christmas cards.

Christmas cards for a hero: hundreds back appeal for lonely Norfolk veteran

The postman in Griston is having a busy week. This morning (Dec 17th), deliveries were stacking up.

John was working his way through a mountain of cards, many from fellow veterans with powerful and supportive messages for "an inspiration and a true gentleman".

He's been sent items from all over the world, from Australia and America to Canada and Brazil.

One well-wisher has pledged to create a memorial bench for his wife and his beloved Norwich City Football Club are sending him a Canaries-themed present.

One fellow fan even sent him a new blanket in the famous yellow and green.

"It's absolutely magical," said Marcia Hughes, carer at Thorp House.

"It's heartwarming for us. It's been lovely to see him lifted. It's reminded us and it's reminded him that there's kindness in the world. It's not just negativity."

John has been left amazed and delighted - but he does have one issue.

"They keep sending sweets and I don't eat sweets," he said.

For anyone wondering, he says his favourite treat is a nice chutney.

If you'd like to send John a Christmas card, the address is:

John Lister,Thorp House Nursing Home,Church Road,Griston,Norfolk,IP25 6QA.