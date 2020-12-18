Suzi Quatro chatted to Jonathan Wills about the tough year she's had and the Christmas record she's released.

It's been a tough year for many of us this year with few untouched by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them, Essex's first woman of rock, Suzi Quatro.

Suzi was hit by the virus in November and as a result ended up separated from her German husband, Rainer, for five months.

Well it was during this time that she wrote a song for Christmas reflecting on their time apart and her hope to be reunited with him for the big day in a week from now. It's called 'My heart and soul, I need you home for Christmas.'

So will Suzi get her wish? We spoke to her at her home in Essex.