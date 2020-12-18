Big Christmas getaway takes a hit as families stay closer to home in pandemic

It's looking as if the traditional big Christmas getaway will be more like a small Christmas stay-at-home.

On the Friday before the big day, our roads, trains and airports would normally be packed - but the pandemic and a plea to keep celebrations small and local is making this year very different.

The RAC says it still expects 13 million car journeys to be made between the 23rd and 27th but it seems many people won't be going far.At Stansted Airport it's busier than it has been for months, but still a lot quieter than usual with only a third of the usual numbers.

Through this year we've had to respond to a number of different things changing. The teams here have responded really quickly with the safety measures which have been put in place - and more recently with the testing facilities we've put in place so people can get the tests they need before going off to those countries. John Fowler, Stansted Airport

With different rules for every destination, questions over quarantine and the reality of sharing an aircraft for several hours with strangers it's no wonder fewer people are traveling but among those who are there's a determination that a Christmas getaway is a prize worth having.

Pre-travel Covid tests are essential for some countries - an added layer of stress before boarding a flight if yours is delayed.

The majority of us though will keep our feet on the ground this Christmas - though according to one travel survey a third of people plan to avoid busy transport hubs and a fifth of drivers also say they'll stay at home.

"We were a bit worried about it and so we decided the best thing was for all of us to stay at home."

"It's my first Christmas away from home actually. I'd normally be travelling to Nottingham but I won't be going this year."

"Well I'm travelling down to Surrey with my partner's family to spend it with them. It is a bit of a worry."

Greater Anglia say they are monitoring passengers levels to make sure trains don't get too busy Credit: ITV Anglia

Greater Anglia say it's running a normal festive service - although engineering work will cause disruption on the mainline between Christmas and New Year.

It's using fogging guns to keep trains as clean and safe as possible and bosses say they are monitoring ticket bookings to ensure there's enough capacity.

Passengers are up on what they've been recently but still comparatively low for the time of year.

It's still well down on what we'd normally see and we're constantly monitoring that and we've got enough capacity and it all works smoothly. We are running a full service on most routes at the moment and on the inter-city route and some of the regional routes we've got no new trains in place which are longer with more seats and obviously that makes social distancing easier." Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia

One factor which can't be anticipated though is just how many people are determined to spend Christmas 2020 with loved ones or whether Government pleas to restrict celebrations will convince more or us to stay at home