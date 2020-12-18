Distraction burglar who targeted 87-year-old Wisbech man is jailed

A woman from Wisbech who made her way into the home of a pensioner to try to steal money from him was caught on home CCTV.

Jody Marshall, 30, conned her way into the 87-year-old’s home just before midnight on 15 March this year, claiming to be the man’s granddaughter.

She asked him for some cash to pay for a taxi to Kings Lynn but when he told her he didn’t have any money she tried to persuade him to loan her his bank card.

Meanwhile, the victim’s daughter had spotted the intruder on a CCTV system linked to her phone and was on her way to the house.

She stood outside the property for a short time, listening to the ordeal inside before going in and confronting Marshall.

Taken aback by the victim’s daughter, Marshall barged past her and escaped from the property.

Five days before the distraction burglary, on 10 March Marshall stole a bank card from a car in Cherry Road, Wisbech. The victim had unlocked his car but returned to his home to get his child’s car seat.

It wasn’t until later in the day when he noticed his bank card was missing from his wallet, along with £35 in cash. He checked his online banking and saw contactless transactions had been made at two news agents in the space of 20 minutes that morning.

CCTV was viewed at both locations which captured Marshall using the stolen card.

On 20 March, Marshall was caught stealing two bottles of washing detergent from Londis in Tinkers Drive, Wisbech. She was confronted by a member of staff and took the products out of her bag before leaving the store.

Marshall, of Golding Place in Wisbech, admitted charges of burglary, theft, theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of fraud by false representation on the first day of her trial on Monday (14 December) at Cambridge Crown Court.

She was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and made subject of a restraining order prohibiting her from being in contact with the burglary victim.

I would like to highlight the value in having home CCTV systems, particularly if you have elderly or vulnerable family members. Thanks to the technology in place at the victim’s home, his daughter was able to intervene and potentially stop her father from losing any money or belongings at the hands of Marshall. PC Anna Pollard, Cambridgeshire Police

“Anyone with concerns about an intruder or the immediate safety of a relative should call us on 999 to report a crime in action.

“Advice about preventing this type of crime can be found on our website which I would encourage people to read and pass on to friends and family.”

Advice about protecting against distraction burglars can be found on the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Bogus-callers.