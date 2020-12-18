Seven specialist clinics for Long Covid sufferers have been set up across the East of England.

Hospitals such as Addenbrookes, Milton Keynes, Kettering, Northampton, Colchester and Ipswich have been given a share of £10 million pounds.

New research has found one in five people with coronavirus develop longer-term symptoms of the virus, known as Long Covid.

60 clinics have been set up nationwide for people experiencing long-term brain fog, anxiety, depression, breathlessness, fatigue and other debilitating symptoms. Around 186,000 people suffer problems for up to 12 weeks, the Office for National Statistics found

Symptoms of Long Covid can go on for months Credit: ITV News

NHS England has provided £10 million for the network of clinics, which started opening last month. There are now 69 operating across the country with hundreds of patients already getting help.

The new centres bring together doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and occupational therapists to offer both physical and psychological assessments and refer patients to the right treatment and rehabilitation services.

Alongside seven sites in the East of England, ten sites are now operational in London, eight in the Midlands, South East and South West respectively, nine in the North West and a further 18 across the North East and Yorkshire.

Which hospital trusts in the East have specialist clinics?

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Mid and South Essex- Provide Community Interest Company

Hertfordshire Community Service Health Care Trust

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust

A further 12 sites are earmarked to launch in January in the East Midlands, Lancashire, Cornwall and Isle of Wight.

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) has today also issued official guidance on best practice for recognising, investigating and rehabilitating patients with Long Covid.

Patients can access services if they are referred by a GP or another healthcare professional. The NHS said this is so doctors can first rule out other possible underlying causes for symptoms.

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, said: "The NHS is taking practical action to help patients suffering ongoing health issues as a result of coronavirus. Bringing expert clinicians together in these clinics will deliver an integrated approach to support patients access vital rehabilitation, as well as helping develop a greater understanding of long covid and its debilitating symptoms."