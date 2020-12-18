Man arrested after crash injured three women pedestrians in Northants

A 24-year-old man from the Kettering area has been arrested in connection with a crash that left three elderly women injured in Sackville Street, Thrapston.

The man was arrested yesterday afternoon (Thursday, December 17) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road collision.

He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries. The collision took place at about 4pm on Wednesday, December 16, when a car collided with three pedestrians.

The three pedestrians, women, aged 68, 73 and 69, were taken to Kettering General Hospital. Two remain in hospital with serious injuries which aren’t deemed to be life threatening or life changing at this stage.

Officers would still like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward and may be able to assist with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000664495.