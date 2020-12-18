Nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a day in the Anglia region as R rate rises

The number of positive tests for Covid-19 hit a new high in the Anglia region on Monday with 4,783 new cases in a single day.

It comes as Basildon in Essex becomes the place in England with the highest infection rate at more than 850 coronavirus cases per 100,000. There have been more than 3,000 cases in Basildon since the start of December.

The weekly coronavirus total in the week to Monday 14 December in the Anglia increased by 80% in a week as 21,082 people tested positive. That was a rise of nearly 9,400 compared to the first week of December.

The number of cases per head of population in the region is now heading towards 300 per 100,000 - the highest it has been during the entire pandemic. It is more than double the infection rate in the area at the start of the second lockdown in early November.

The R number, or virus reproduction rate in the East of England is now the highest in England and could be as high as 1.4 which means for every ten people with coronavirus would go onto infect 14 more.

The graph shows the daily number of positive tests for Covid-19 in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

21,082 Positive coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 14 December

11,719 Positive coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 7 December

In Essex, Basildon and Thurrock now have an infection rate higher than 800 cases per 100,000 and the county as a whole is at 500 cases per 100,000.

The huge rise in cases meant most of Essex and south Hertfordshire were placed in to highest Tier 3 restrictions on Wednesday. The rest of Hertfordshire along with Milton Keynes, Peterborough and Bedfordshire will join them in Tier 3 on Saturday.

The latest estimate for the R number for the East of England is in the range 1.2 to 1.4. That means the pandemic is increasing with every ten people with Covid going onto infect 12 to 14 more. The rate was estimated at 0.9 to 1.1 in the previous week.

The latest weekly survey by the Office of National Statistics also estimates that 1 in every 115 people in the region has coronavirus. That compares with 1 in 195 in the previous week.

The ONS estimates that across England 1 in 95 people are Covid-positive.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the population in each county in the Anglia region in the latest weekly figures Credit: Data from Public Health England

On Friday, the National Health Service reported that a further 36 people had died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region.

Since the start of December, 441 patients have lost their lives with Covid in the region and there were 627 deaths in hospitals in November.

Since the start of the pandemic 7,665 people have died in the area in hospitals, care homes, hospices, in the community and in their own homes.

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 14 December

Bedfordshire - 2,111 cases - up 62% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 1,152 cases - up 66%

Essex - 9,242 cases - up 111%

Hertfordshire - 3,359 cases - up 77%

Milton Keynes - 1,070 cases - up 88%

Norfolk - 1,310 cases - up 35%

Northamptonshire - 1,383 cases - up 38%

Rutland - 51 cases - up 19%

Suffolk - 1,032 cases - up 62%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

Cases have almost doubled in a week in Central Bedfordshire, one of the areas which will be in Tier 3 from Saturday.

The Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council Cllr James Jamieson said: “We all need to play our part in protecting our loved ones, protecting our community and protecting our local businesses and jobs."

It’s hugely disappointing to see the rates in our area going up, and at such an alarming rate when the numbers in our area have been below the regional average for such a long time. Cllr James Jamieson, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council

Cllr Jamieson added: "Tier 3 means hospitality businesses in particular will need to close, and this could be devastating for some of our business and local jobs.

"Everyone has to take responsibility and do the right thing by sticking to the rules and advice about social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings.

“As many as 1 in 3 people who have coronavirus have no symptoms - that’s why it spreads so easily."

Daily Covid cases have rising from an average of 1,100 a day at the start of November to more than 3,000 a day in mid December Credit: Data from Public Health England

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Monday 14 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Friday 18 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (15-18 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in England is in Basildon in Essex with 865.4 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 87.8 cases per 100,000. Every other local district in the region is higher than 100 cases per 100,000

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Monday 14 December (with the previous week in brackets)

Basildon, Tier 3, 865.4, (514.4)Thurrock, Tier 3, 819.7, (307.4)Epping Forest, Tier 3, 720.6, (300.7)Brentwood, Tier 3, 685.5, (350.6)Broxbourne, Tier 3, 652.8, (330.0)Rochford, Tier 3, 633.0, (206.0)Castle Point, Tier 3, 570.9, (201.4)Southend-on-Sea, Tier 3, 503.5, (264.8)Braintree, Tier 3, 462.0, (201.2)Chelmsford, Tier 3, 430.5, (194.0)Milton Keynes, Tier 2, 397.1, (211.2)Harlow, Tier 3, 392.8, (222.8)Watford, Tier 3, 376.9, (241.3)Hertsmere, Tier 3, 369.8, (182.0)Luton, Tier 2, 359.5, (295.2)Peterborough, Tier 2, 321.4, (220.0)Maldon, Tier 3, 301.9, (177.1)Bedford, Tier 2, 292.6, (144.8)Aylesbury Vale, Tier 2, 292.3, (193.5)Central Bedfordshire, Tier 2, 290.3, (147.9)Three Rivers, Tier 3, 288.2, (155.4)Northampton, Tier 2, 253.3, (202.6)East Hertfordshire, Tier 2, 242.4, (140.9)Dacorum, Tier 2, 232.6, (157.0)Uttlesford, Tier 2, 226.8, (100.8)St Albans, Tier 2, 220.3, (125.3)Wellingborough, Tier 2, 218.3, (117.9)Ipswich, Tier 2, 216.2, (170.9)South Kesteven, Tier 3, 207.8, (184.0)Stevenage, Tier 2, 204.9, (100.2)Welwyn Hatfield, Tier 2, 195.1, (119.5)Great Yarmouth, Tier 2, 187.2, (123.8)South Holland, Tier 3, 185.2, (115.8)North Hertfordshire, Tier 2, 174.4, (100.3)Broadland, Tier 2, 174.3, (104.8)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Tier 2, 172.4, (109.7)South Northamptonshire, Tier 2, 169.3, (105.8)Fenland, Tier 2, 162.0, (112.9)Colchester, Tier 2, 157.2, (92.4)East Northamptonshire, Tier 2, 154.5, (104.7)South Cambridgeshire, Tier 2, 150.2, (61.6)Babergh, Tier 2, 147.8, (80.4)Norwich, Tier 2, 146.5, (148.0)Kettering, Tier 2, 144.4, (101.2)Tendring, Tier 2, 137.1, (85.3)Cambridge, Tier 2, 134.6, (78.5)Harborough, Tier 3, 129.0, (154.6)Breckland, Tier 2, 127.9, (82.2)Rutland, Tier 2, 127.7, (107.7)Daventry, Tier 2, 123.3, (93.1)Mid Suffolk, Tier 2, 123.2, (50.1)East Cambridgeshire, Tier 2, 122.4, (86.8)Corby, Tier 2, 112.2, (102.5)South Norfolk, Tier 2, 112.2, (102.2)West Suffolk, Tier 2, 108.4, (57.5)Huntingdonshire, Tier 2, 107.9, (47.8)North Norfolk, Tier 2, 87.8, (70.6)

For the purposes of this article, the Anglia region is defined as the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes