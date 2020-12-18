Figures have identified which of our hospitals in the East of England now have more patients suffering from Covid-19 than in the first wave.

Figures on the government's coronavirus dashboard revealed there were 1,734 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the NHS East of England region, which includes Milton Keynes.

The previous highest daily figure was 1,679 on the 12th April during the first peak of the pandemic.

Figures show Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have 193 coronavirus patients, compared to a high of 143 in the first wave.

In the Mid and South Essex Trust, which overs hospitals in Basildon, Southend and Chelmsford, the figure is 414, up from 374 in the first wave.

The Milton Keynes hospital has 110 coronavirus patients - up from 68 in the Spring.

The Norfolk and Norwich is looking after 86 people with Covid-19, up from 84 the first time.

Northampton General has gone up to 184 patients, compared to 119 in the first wave, while the West Suffolk has 51 compared to 42.

Meanwhile a survey by the ONS suggests that 1 in 115 people in the East of England now have coronavirus.

That's up from 1 in 195 when last week's figures were published, which is 0.85% of the population or 51,700 people on that day.

The ONS survey collects information by collecting test samples in the community to see how many people are carrying the virus.

The figure for England is 1 in 95 people are positive.