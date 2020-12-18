Young Norwich City star reveals he's had second kidney transplant

Norwich academy striker Shae Hutchinson has revealed he's had a second kidney transplant.

The 20-year-old has a genetic condition called Alport Syndrome which led to him receiving a transplant two years ago.

It wasn't successful, but another match meant he was able to have a second operation on Monday. The striker said on Twitter he'll be forever thankful to the donor.

Shae wouldn't have been able to continue his career unless he could find a new kidney.

Despite getting a transplant less than 18 months ago after his father proved "the perfect match", it hasn't been a success.

Shae Hutchinson was diagnosed with the genetic condition when he was just eight years old. It affects his hearing, eye sight and energy levels.