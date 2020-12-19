The Prime Minister has announced sweeping new coronavirus restrictions as cases continue to increase rapidly in the East of England.

A new tougher Tier 4 has been created which will include all the areas in the Anglia region which recently moved to Tier 3. That includes most of Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Peterborough.

Tier 4 restrictions will be similar to the month-long second lockdown in November and will come into effect from midnight on Saturday night into Sunday.

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and bowling alleys will be forced to close for two weeks - while people will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

The relaxation of Christmas rules have also been cancelled in Tier 4 - people should not mix with anyone outside their own household, although support bubbles will remain in place.

The rest of England will also see the Christmas "bubble" policy - allowing up to three household to meet up over the holiday period - severely curtailed, applying on Christmas Day only.

The rest of the Anglia region will remain in Tier 2. Those areas are Cambridgeshire (except Peterborough), Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Suffolk and the Essex districts of Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring.

Under a new "stay at home" order - covering around a third of the population of England - people in Tier 4 will be told they should not stay away from home overnight and people from outside will be advised not to visit Tier 4 areas unless they have to for work or education.

The Prime Minister held an hastily arranged press conference to announce tougher Christmas restrictions and a new Tier 4 lockdown. Credit: PA

Announcing the changes in a hastily arranged press conference on Saturday afternoon, Boris Johnson said: "Christmas this year will be very different, but we must be realistic.

"We are sacrificing our chance to see loved ones this Christmas, so we have a better chance of protecting their lives so we can see them at future Christmases.

"As sure as night follows day, we will beat back this virus. We will defeat it."

The tightening of the restrictions is linked to the spread of a mutant variant of Covid-19 which scientists believe is spreading more quickly than the previous form.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Johnson held an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss this new variant and rising Covid levels.

It is thought this new variant is prevalent in the south-east of England, which is currently seeing some of the highest rates of coronavirus in the country.

It comes as the number of positive tests for Covid-19 hit a new high in the Anglia region on Monday with 4,783 new cases in a single day.

Basildon in Essex now has the highest infection rate in England at more than 850 coronavirus cases per 100,000. There have been more than 3,000 cases in the town since the start of December.

The weekly total of coronavirus cases shot up in the second week of December Credit: Data from Public Health England

There are now more patients with coronavirus being treated in hospitals in the East of England than at any point during the first wave of the pandemic with 1,734 being treated on Wednesday.

The weekly coronavirus total in the week to Monday 14 December in the Anglia increased by 80% in a week as 21,082 people tested positive. That was a rise of nearly 9,400 compared to the first week of December.

The number of cases per head of population in the region is now heading towards 300 per 100,000 - the highest it has been during the entire pandemic. It is more than double the infection rate in the area at the start of the second lockdown in early November.