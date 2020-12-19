Ipswich Town have been hit by a major coronavirus outbreak, with manager Paul Lambert among those to test positive.

The club tested all first team players and coaching staff before training on Friday after a player started showing symptoms.

In total, six members of the playing and coaching staff tested positive for the virus.

The club revealed that Lambert was among those six, but didn't give details on the identities of the other five people.

Town's upcoming League One games against Northampton on Boxing Day and away at AFC Wimbledon on December 29 are now in serious doubt, and the club have made the EFL aware of the severity of the situation.

Ipswich's game at Peterborough was also called off on Saturday after a Posh player returned a positive result and three others displayed symptoms, while fellow League One side Sunderland have also been forced to postpone their next three fixtures.

In their own statement posted on Twitter, Ipswich's next opponents Northampton Town said that they were aware of the situation and were now awaiting clarification from Ipswich and the EFL about whether their game on Boxing Day will still be able to go ahead.

In the meantime, Ipswich will close their training ground for the time being while they await further guidance from the EFL on what to do next.