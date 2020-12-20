F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Hertfordshire's Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll.

The 35-year-old from Stevenage claimed his seventh Formula One title this year to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, and overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the broadcaster’s prestigious prize after a public vote.

In October the Mercedes driver eclipsed Schumacher’s record of race wins, with his 92nd success coming at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

This is his second BBC prize, having also won it in 2014.

Lewis Hamilton accepted BBC Sporting Personality Award remotely by video link Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Hamilton said on receiving the award: “Firstly I want to say congratulations to all the incredible nominees.

“I’m so proud of what they have achieved this year. I want to say thank you to everyone who has called in and voted for me. I really wasn’t expecting this knowing that there were so many great competitors. They’re all winners."

I really want to send a Merry Christmas to everyone. I know it’s been such an unusual year but all the frontline workers, all the children around the world, please try and stay positive at this difficult time. Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton added: “I will continue to do my part in representing the country in the best way I can.

“Everyone out there go out and follow your dreams. All the kids, never give up and continue to believe in yourself, because you have what it takes to be great.”

Also at the awards, Captain Sir Tom Moore from Bedfordshire was chosen as the winner of the Helen Rollason Award for his phenomenal fundraising efforts during the first lockdown in the spring.

Captain Tom, who celebrated his 100th birthday this year, raised £38.9million for the NHS while walking laps of his garden. He was knighted in the summer.