Runner hits milestone in challenge to complete 31 marathons in 31 days

A man from Suffolk has just run his 19th marathon this month. Ben Blowes has pledged to run a marathon a day for the whole of December in aid of Cambridge charity Tom's Trust.

Every one of the 19 marathons Ben has run this month has been in the name of a child supported by the brain tumour charity Tom's Trust.

Ben now has 500 miles under his belt since he started his epic marathon-a-day challenge on December 1st.

Ben is running 31 marathons in 31 days. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ben said: "I am right in the middle and I think other people are more excited than I am because everyone's saying 'you're over half way' and it doesn't really mean a great deal to me.

"I have these vests which we're wearing and I have them all at home and this morning we've got Sophie on the vest and I'm thinking there's all these names there, I've still got that one to do, and that one to do.

"It's going really well, my biggest fear from the outset was picking up injuries, and I've had a few knocks. I've got a swollen ankle at the moment, a sore achilles but I'm still able to run."

At the start of the challenge Ben aimed to raise £31,000 enough money for the charity to give psychological support to 31 children with brain tumours, but now at day 19 he's already raised £75,000.