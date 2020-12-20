From early December, those monitoring the coronavirus data closely noticed the start of a significant change in the Anglia region.

As the second lockdown came to an end, coronavirus cases in the East of England has been falling consistently for a nearly a fortnight.

Then an abrupt change as positive Covid tests started to rise again. At first, change on the rolling weekly total was slow as each day went by - but then the weekly figure increased by 30%, 40% and then by 50% and more.

The latest weekly figure covers the period to the week ending Wednesday 16 December when more than 26,000 people tested positive for Covid-19, more than 12,500 than the week before or an increase of 93%. The figures were now almost doubling in a week.

Even before the announcement of a new strain of the virus that was able to infect people at a 70% greater rate that the original virus, the new confirmed cases were rising fast in the East of England.

The weekly total of coronavirus cases has started falling in mid November but increased sharply in December Credit: Data from Public Health England

The change in Essex was stark leading to an early move last week from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

The town of Basildon was recording around 200 coronavirus cases a week at the beginning of November but by mid December it was up to 1,800 cases a week. More than 1,000 people in every 100,000 in the population were testing positive - the highest rate in England.

And Basildon has recently been overtaken by neighbouring Thurrock with a higher infection rate.

You can find the latest infection rate for each district in the Anglia region below

They were fast changing numbers which saw large parts of the Anglia region in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Milton Keynes and Peterborough in Tier 2 on Friday, moved to Tier 3 on Saturday and locked down in Tier 4 by Sunday.

And given the way the data is going, it may not stop there.

Positive test for Covid-19 per 100,000 in the population in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 16 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

The strain on the region's hospitals was beginning to show with a pandemic now clashing headlong with the usual winter pressures on the NHS.

Nearly 300 more patients are now being treated for coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region than at the peak of the first wave in April.

The number of patients were higher in hospitals in Milton Keynes, Colchester, Ipswich, Southend, Chelmsford, Basildon, Norwich and Bury St Edmunds.

1,943 Coronavirus patients in hospitals in the East of England on 19 December

The medical director at Northampton General pleaded with the public to be cautious, warning that his staff are under huge pressure as they dealt with more Covid patients than they did during the peak of the first wave in the spring. The hospital is dealing with the usual winter surge in sickness, a backlog in work from the summer and hundreds of absent staff as many are self isolating.

The graph shows the daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

People are dying with coronavirus in increasing numbers in the region although with greater knowledge of treatments and more effective medication, those numbers are not as great as during the first wave.

But they are a stark reminder or how deadly coronavirus can be for certain sections of the community.

So far in December, 525 patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the Anglia region.

630 died in November, 195 in October and 25 in September.

On Sunday, the government placed half the Anglia region in a new Tier 4 which has restrictions similar to the November lockdown. That area included Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and most of Essex.

The rest of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Rutland, Suffolk and the Essex districts of Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford remained in Tier 2.

Lincolnshire and Leicestershire stayed in Tier 3.

What the four different coronavirus tiers mean Credit: PA

In most areas, coronavirus cases are still increasing at a rapid rate.

The Tier 2 areas which saw the largest increases in the week to 16 December were Huntingdonshire now with 143 cases per 100,000 (+162%), Mid Suffolk with 161 cases per 100,000 (+157%) and West Suffolk with 153 cases per 100,000 (+149%).

The West Suffolk local authority area contains the constituency of the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The areas of Essex which have so far avoided the toughest restrictions - Tendring, Uttlesford and Colchester - now have have higher case rates than Maldon when that district was included in Tier 3 measures last Monday.

Cases of coronavirus are surging in London, the South East and the East of England. Credit: COBR

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Wednesday 16 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Sunday 20 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (17-20 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in England is in Thurrock in Essex with 1,056.0 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 105.9 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Wednesday 16 December (with the previous week in brackets)Thurrock - 1056.0 (387.2)

Basildon - 995.2 (619.7)

Epping Forest - 956.8 (382.7)

Brentwood - 875.1 (399.9)

Rochford - 864.2 (266.7)

Castle Point - 787.8 (289.9)

Broxbourne - 736.0 (390.6)

Southend - 685.3 (317.8)

Harlow - 572.0 (265.3)

Braintree - 531.4 (278.5)

Chelmsford - 529.2 (278.6)

Milton Keynes - 502.9 (237.5)

Hertsmere - 448.9 (241.1)

Luton - 431.4 (297.6)

Watford - 417.3 (275.4)

Maldon - 409.7 (183.3)

Three Rivers - 392.2 (159.7)

Peterborough - 380.7 (240.3)

Bedford - 348.0 (167.3)

Central Bedfordshire - 338.1 (186.4)

Uttlesford - 288.1 (120.5)

Dacorum - 277.2 (165.4)

East Hertfordshire - 277.1 (151.6)

Northampton - 273.8 (222.6)

St Albans - 272.8 (131.4)

Stevenage - 269.8 (107.0)

Welwyn Hatfield - 246.3 (126.0)

South Northamptonshire - 233.9 (128.1)

Wellingborough - 229.6 (130.5)

Ipswich - 222.8 (200.1)

Colchester - 220.3 (99.1)

North Hertfordshire 212.6 (107.8)

Broadland - 209.5 (110.9)

Babergh - 199.9 (84.7)

Tendring - 197.9 (101.7)

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 194.9 (122.9)

South Cambridgeshire - 193.0 (83.0)

Norwich - 189.9 (127.3)

Fenland - 188.5 (116.8)

Gt Yarmouth - 184.2 (141.9)

Cambridge - 176.3 (81.7)

Mid Suffolk - 160.7 (62.6)

Breckland - 154.3 (75.0)

Kettering - 153.3 (85.5)

West Suffolk - 153.0 (61.4)

Daventry - 147.8 (89.6)

Huntingdonshire - 142.7 (54.5)

East Cambridgeshire - 140.2 (93.5)

East Northamptonshire - 138.6 (139.6)

East Suffolk - 138.3 (77.0)

South Norfolk - 137.7 (95.1)

Corby - 135.7 (95.5)

Rutland - 132.7 (115.2)

North Norfolk - 105.9 (62.0)

For the purposes of this article, the Anglia region is defined as the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes