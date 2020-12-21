Cash lifeline for struggling independent cinemas in the East

Cinemas across the East of England have been given a share of around £1.8 million to support them through the pandemic.

The Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds received £314,969, the Century Cinema in Clacton-on-Sea got £126,458 and the the Luxe Cinema in Wisbech received £126,458.

Recipients also include Suffolk’s oldest cinema, the Film Theatre in Leiston, which has been trading for over a century. A grant of £57,509 will ensure it can continue to do so over the Christmas period this year and into 2021.

The Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds has been given more than £300,000. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Across the country more than 200 independent cinemas were given a share of £16 million from the Cutural Recovery Fund.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said: “As a Star Wars fan, I know there’s no better place to experience great films than in your local cinema and these grants will provide vital support for independent venues through Christmas and beyond."

Grants to cinemas in the East

Abbeygate Cinema, Bury St Edmunds - Abbeygate Cinema Ltd - £314,969

Aldeburgh Cinema, Aldeburgh - Aldeburgh Cinema Trust - £63,055

Central Cinema, Fakenham - Cinegogh Ltd - £56,973

Century Cinema, Clacton-on-Sea - Picturedrome Electric Theatre Co Ltd - £126,458

East Coast Cinema, Lowestoft - East Coast Cinema Ltd - £2,838

Empire, Bishop's Stortford - Empire Cinemas Ltd - £7,863

Empire, Ipswich - Empire Cinemas Ltd - £7,863

Film Theatre, Ipswich - Ipswich Film Theatre Trust - £31,544

Film Theatre, Leiston - Leiston Film Theatre - £57,509

Light, Cambridge - The Light Cinemas (Holdings) Ltd - £7,164

Light, Thetford - The Light Cinemas (Holdings) Ltd - £7,164

Light, Wisbech - The Light Cinemas (Holdings) Ltd - £7,164

Luxe Cinema, Wisbech - Picturedrome Electric Theatre Co Ltd - £126,458

Orion Cinema, Dereham - Orion Image Ltd - £25,260

Reel Cinema, Borehamwood - Reel Cinemas Ltd - £9,997

Regal Movieplex, Cromer - Merlin Cinemas Ltd - £69,200

Regal Theatre, Stowmarket - Stowmarket Town Council - £82,595

Rex Berkhamsted - The Rex Cinema Berkhamsted Ltd - £350,332

Royston Picture Palace - Saffron Walden Community Cinema Ltd - £46,096

Saffron Screen, Saffron Waldon - Saffron Walden Community Cinema Ltd - £46,096

The Majestic Cinema, King's Lynn - C&R Cinemas Ltd - £104,826

The Odyssey Cinema, St Albans - The Odyssey St Albans Ltd - £120,377

The Rio Cinema, Burnham-on-Crouch - Cinegogh Ltd - £56,973

The Riverside, Woodbridge - The Riverside Restaurant & Theatre Ltd - £63,004

The BFI worked closely with individual cinemas to provide detailed and bespoke support throughout the application process.

Ben Roberts, BFI Chief Executive, said: “Across the country, local independent cinemas are hubs and lifelines for communities and often the only form of culture and entertainment.

"From educational programmes and workshops for young people, to screenings for the elderly and audiences with specialised needs, these cinemas play such an important role in people’s lives.

"The Culture Recovery Fund will mean that many of these cinemas survive the current crisis, and go on to play a vital role in the recovery of local economies and communities, bringing people together to offer joy, solace and the magic of the big screen.”