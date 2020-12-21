Police launch investigation into Cambridgeshire man's death

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man from Tilbrook in Cambridgeshire.

James Hunter, who is 62 and lived in Covington Road died of a head injury.Police were called on Tuesday, December 15 at 11:41am to reports that two men had been seriously injured in the street where Mr Hunter lived.

Officers attended the scene, along with paramedics and the air ambulance.

Mr Hunter was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment, but he died on Friday (18 December) and his death is being treated as suspicious.

Another man, who was in his 50s, died at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be handed to the coroner.

Cambridgeshire Police is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to get in touch with them by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report