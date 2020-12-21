Watch Graham Stothard's report for ITV Anglia:A Norfolk woman with terminal cancer has told ITV Anglia how her dreams of a perfect final family Christmas have been destroyed by the new coronavirus restrictions.

Lesley Nelson had spent months planning what she says could be her last Christmas, but the family gathering she hoped to host at home in Hempnall will now just be a fleeting visit from her two sons, confined to a tent in the back garden.She says she has been left heartbroken by the new rules and is worried about whether she'll ever be reunited with her sister, who lives in tier four Bedfordshire.

I just feel incredibly sad. I just sat and cried because I was looking forward to a close, peaceful, lovely last family Christmas. I just want the government to be sympathetic towards specific circumstances like mine when this will be my last family Christmas and I need my family here. Lesley Nelson

Her sister, Joan Lightning said the changes to the rules were hard for her to bear too.

It’s the one thing that she's been talking about all year was how wonderful it was that she was still alive and we could have Christmas. She's so amazingly strong for the moment, but she's probably not got long. I would much prefer to not break the rules but as I said she's my only sister and this her last wish basically. What would you do? Joan Lightning

Theirs is an extreme version of what so many are going through, having to make last minute changes to plans in an attempt to follow the rules and stay safe. The new raft of restrictions is an attempt to slow down a new strain of the virus that is more easily transmitted.