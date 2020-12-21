Two people and a dog killed in car crash on Acle Straight in Norfolk

Two people and a dog were killed in a car crash on the A47 in Norfolk yesterday.

A third person is in a critical but stable condition in Hospital in Norwich.Police were called to Acle Straight at 5:15pm after a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Passat collided.

The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, both died at the scene as well as a dog that was travelling in one of the vehicles.

Another woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in the Astra, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries where she remains.

The road was closed until 4.45am this morning.

Norfolk Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to call 101.