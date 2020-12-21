Watch Rebecca Haworth's report for ITV AngliaA "controlling" and "abusive" husband who murdered his estranged wife witha shotgun after being ordered to pay a £10,000 divorce bill has been jailed forlife."Bitter and resentful" Michael Reader, who is 70, was told by a judge he mustserve a minimum of 31 years in prison following his conviction after trial forthe murder of Marion Price in a drive-by shooting just before Christmas lastyear.

Sentencing Reader today at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, Judge Adrienne LuckinQC described Reader's crime as a "cold-blooded execution", while the63-year-old victim's son described him as a "vile monster".The judge also warned Reader, who lived in Booth Rise in Northampton, that, given his age,and the seriousness of his crime, she could not guarantee he would not die injail.

Judge Lucking told a remorseless Reader that his sentence reflected how he killed as"an act of revenge, for the financial consequences of the divorce andpunishment for the fact that Marion had moved on with her life after an abusivemarriage".To reduce his minimum prison term any further, in light of his advanced years"would undermine the deterrent aspect of the sentence", she told him.

Also convicted of murder after trial earlier this month; Reader's best friendStephen Welch, who was a "willing assistant", the judge said.

Welch, who is 61 and lived in Addlecroft Close in Northampton, was given life with a minimum term of 27 years.

Before meeting Reader on the internet in 2012, Ms Price had been a happy personwho enjoyed time with friends and family, the court heard.

But "within a month" of marrying that same year, she confided in a workcolleague she had "made a mistake", the judge had said.

In a victim personal statement read by prosecutor Mary Loram QC ahead ofsentencing, Ms Price's son Gary Price described his mother as "the mostamazing, kind, bubbly, excitable, beautiful human being", "always laughing,singing and dancing around the house, so full of joy".

He added it was "desperately unfortunate" that while seeking a new life, shehad met "vile monster" Reader, who "preyed on her good nature".

"We would find out he was obsessed with money, manipulating, controlling,disgusting, and very sad," he said.

"I really hope that people will read or hear about my mum's story and help atleast one other person to spot the signs they are in an abusive relationship. Domestic abuse is never just obvious physical abuse, these psychopaths getinto your mind and intimidate and frighten you until you do as they say. My mother was a strong woman and she stood up for herself - unfortunatelythis is what led to her murder."Judge Lucking told Reader: "You were controlling and obsessed with money.""In private, you ridiculed and undermined her," she added.In 2017, Reader left Ms Price stranded in London because she had "embarrassedhim" by daring to get up and dance at a Jersey Boys musical, alongside the restof the West End audience, the trial had heard.

Ms Price became depressed and lost confidence, eventually moving to live withher elderly mother in 2016.

The judge said: "You were bitter and resentful, in particular over money spentduring the marriage."

When Ms Price told Reader she would no longer pay bills on the matrimonialhome, he went to the home of his estranged wife's partially-sighted and deaf90-year-old mother and launched a frightening attack on his spouse, breaking herfingers.

Ms Price was so badly shaken she left her job, issued divorce proceedings,leaving Reader "incensed", the judge said."You were jealous of her social life and became obsessed with her movements,"added Judge Lucking.

Reader got a tracker off the internet in November 2018 and with Welch's help,set-up and fitted the device to her car, then making trips under cover ofdarkness to replace the bug's battery.

On December 15 last year, having plotted an escape route with Welch avoidingCCTV cameras, and sourcing a motorcycle and a shotgun, Reader ambushed hisestranged wife in the car park of her home.

"I am certain she saw her killer at the last moment because just before shewas shot, her hand was raised to protect her head," said the judge.

"You shot Marion Price through the window of her car - out of jealously and asa cold-blooded act of revenge for the financial costs of the divorce."

Neither the motorcycle Reader rode to and from the murder scene in EarlsBarton, Northamptonshire, or the shotgun have ever been recovered.