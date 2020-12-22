Appeal for 'restraint' in Northamptonshire over Christmas to avoid higher tier

Health chiefs in Northamptonshire are urging 'restraint' over Christmas celebrations to avoid tipping the county into a higher tier of coronavirus restrictions.

The county is currently in Tier Two under the governments's winter plan, which means shops and personal care businesses can stay open, and limited numbers of spectators are allowed at sporting events and theatres.

But neighbouring areas such as; Peterborough, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes have all been put into Tier Four, the highest level of restrictions.

Businesses in Northamptonshire are relieved to be in Tier Two, but concerned for the future.

I'm happy because this period of December, it's a very good month for business like ours, and I'm happy because it's open Claudia Lupsa, La Pazienza restaurant in Northampton

People able to enjoy alfresco coffee in Abington Park. Credit: ITV News Anglia

We didn't open inside which we are allowed to. Because there's so many different rules and regulations but I'm certainly not going to gloat because so many people have suffered on this dreadful epidemic. And I do feel incredibly sorry for the people it's hurting. Tony Ansell, Cafe owner, Abington Park

Thackerays clothes shop in Northampton is able to stay open in Tier Two. Credit: ITV News Anglia

We felt so sorry for the Independents around who had to close, but I'm so delighted to open Spokesperson, Thackerays, Northampton

Owners of the Silverstone Race which borders Buckinghamshire in Tier Four, have been talking to officials about their 'light-show' event.

Drivers treated to spectacular lights show at Silverstone circuit

Their Christmas light trail is still allowed to go ahead, but the track is offering refunds for those who have booked and live in tier four areas. That includes Milton Keynes and the rest of Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Peterborough.