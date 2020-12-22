Families braced over prospect of spending Christmas apart

Watch a video report by Stuart Leithes

Hundreds of families across our region are facing the prospect of spending Christmas apart after the new Tier 4 alert was announced by the Prime Minister.

In a press conference at the weekend Boris Johnson revealed that the new "Stay At Home" alert level was coming into force in parts of the country - just when many had planned to make the trip home to their families.

Linda Dymott had been looking forward to Christmas with her daughter

Like Linda Dymott whose home in Keysoe near Bedford is now in Tier 4. She now won't be able to see her daughter Elena who lives in London - which is also a Tier 4 area.

I had literally finished getting Elena‘s room ready for her to be at home for Christmas, I work in a school it’s been a really tough time at school and I think the thought of Christmas with family was what was getting a lot of us through, so on Saturday to hear that it was all going to be changed it was extremely disappointing. Linda Dymott

And Linda will also be without her son Ewen, an army reservist stationed in Poland, and her husband Bryn who'll be away looking after his father who is in his 80s and lives alone.

Elena thinks decision on Christmas was taken "way too late"

Equally upset is her daughter: