Farmer's disbelief after thieves steal section of newly planted hedge

Police have launched an investigation after thousands of pounds worth of hedging was stolen from a farm in Norfolk.

The hedge was planted about three weeks ago by farmer and landowner Michael Keeler near Aylsham.

The thieves got away with around 320 metres of young saplings sometime between 4pm on Sunday 20th December and 8.30am the following morning (21st December).

What's left of the sapling hedge on the left, leaving a large expanse along the field. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Micheal Keeler told ITV News Anglia that the hedge was being put around farmland to encourage more wildlife and that he had never seen anything on this scale.

Michael does plan to replant saying " I hope someone doesn't come along and take it again, you can't lock it up can you, that's the thing."

I know it's the season of good will but my good will doesn't stretch that far. Michael Keeler, Farmer and landowner

When asked how he thought the thieves did it, Michael said "quite quickly" and that it was probably stolen to order.

Commenting on the publicity from the theft, Michael said it was good to raise awareness of the types of crime facing farmers and landowners.

Michael Keeler, farmer and Landowner Credit: ITV News Anglia

Farm machinery being stolen and everything, the general crime, that's to bring it to people's attention and get the public to keep their eyes open Michael Keeler, Farmer and Landowner

Norfolk police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone who may have been offered any saplings for sale.