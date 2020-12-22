A Norfolk Christmas poultry auction which is now in its 68th year has taken place under Covid restrictions.

The Keys annual Christmas Poultry Sale has been on every December since the Queen's coronation in 1953.

The Aylsham Poultry auction is now in its 68th year. Credit: Aylsham Poultry Auction

whatever is going on in the world around us it's important we keep our feet on the ground and retain some sort of sanity. For our producers it's part of their livelihood and we want to see everyone have a good meal on Christmas day Tim Blyth, Aylsham Poultry Auction

Back in the early days of the auction the auction would have had 16,000 turkeys, geese and other fowl up for sale.

This year it's around 200 which is less than usual because of coronavirus and it has been staged outdoors.