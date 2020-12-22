The Director of Public Health in Cambridgeshire is urging people to 'think carefully' about socialising on Christmas day - despite being in Tier 2.

Doctor Liz Robin says coronavirus cases have nearly doubled in the county, in the last week, with the quickest increases in South Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire.

She's asking people with plans to meet indoors on Friday, to minimise social contact beforehand.

"By far the safest way to be in contact with friends and family you don't live with is online or by phone, and the next safest is outdoors", Dr Robin said.

"If you do plan to meet with your Christmas bubble indoors on that day please minimise all non-essential social contacts beforehand.

"Meet for as short a time as possible in a large well ventilated room, with extra precautions taken between people who don't normally live together. Also please consider the risks to elderly or vulnerable relatives very carefully, given our rapid rise in cases.

"We must all comply with government restrictions and support each other to keep our infection levels down and make sure that by Christmas 2021 things look very different."

Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Suffolk and the Essex districts of Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring are also in Tier 2. Credit: ITV Anglia

Neighbouring Petebrorough, most of Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes were locked down in Tier 4 on Sunday.

The rest of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Rutland, Suffolk and the Essex districts of Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford remain in Tier 2.

In most areas of the region, coronavirus cases are still increasing at a rapid rate.

It's thought that rapidly increasing levels of infection in Peterborough may be associated with the new variant of the disease

The Tier 2 areas which saw the largest increases in the week to 16 December included Huntingdonshire, now with 143 cases per 100,000 (+162%).

"The new variant is up to 70% easier to catch, and this may have contributed to the increases seen in Peterborough and also elsewhere", Dr Robin added.

"However, there is currently no evidence that the virus leads to worse outcomes than other variants." said Dr Robin.

"This means that all of the new Tier 4 restrictions placed on Peterborough and elsewhere in England, and the changes to rules about Christmas mixing elsewhere, are aimed to achieve just one thing.

"That is to reduce people's contact with anyone outside their household /support bubble to the absolute minimum, as it is contact with other people which spreads the virus. It's also important to be even more rigorous about observing the 'hands, face, space' rules that we are all familiar with and to keep rooms well ventilated."