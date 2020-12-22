Plans to build a new £5.3million Breast Care Centre at Ipswich Hospital have been given the green light.

The new state-of-the-art centre will provide a dedicated space for breast care. It'll mean patients can see the clinic, the imaging department, and get a breast scan all under one roof.

It is great news for Suffolk that this build can go ahead. The new centre will be spacious, calming and fit to house state-of-the-art healthcare, and will make such a big difference to our patients. Paul Fenton, Director of Estates and Facilities at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Artists's impression of the outside of the centre. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The new centre is a partnership between NHS funding from East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), the organisation which runs Ipswich Hospital, and a fundraising appeal called the Blossom Appeal by Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

So far 4.1 million pounds has been raised from the support of NHS funding and the local community.

However, £1.2million is still needed to complete the project.

The money raised will go towards making the centre state-of-the-art. There will be extra equipment, artwork, peaceful indoor spaces and gardens. We can provide dedicated areas for patients to hold support groups. We want to thank all the fundraisers and donors who have supported the Blossom Appeal so far, as well as rallying local people to get involved and help us raise that last £1.2million. Mandy Jordan, associate director of Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity

Artist's impression of the waiting room. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The number of patients needing breast care is on the rise but at Ipswich Hospital there isn’t currently a dedicated clinic. The facilities at the new centre will mean patients will no longer need to walk backwards and forwards between the departments as they do now, often needing to get dressed and undressed again and spend longer in waiting rooms.

Our fabulous clinical teams already provide gold standard treatment, and this new centre will give them an environment to match. Consultant breast surgeon Caroline Mortimer

Laura Dolan was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2017. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Laura Dolan was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2017.

The mum-of-three had breast surgery and eight rounds of chemotherapy. Laura is now in remission and says having the new breast care centre will make a huge difference to patients in the future.

I cannot fault the staff at Ipswich Hospital. Having an integrated breast centre would make such a difference to patients in the future. Having more space would really help with anxiety levels when you go for treatment, and it would be so beneficial to have an environment that wasn’t quite so clinical. Laura Dolan

The new centre is due to open in spring 2022.

