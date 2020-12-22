Police issue CCTV image over fatal crash in Essex

Officers investigating a collision in St Osyth in Essex where a motorcyclist died have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace who they believe may be a witness.

A car and a motorbike were in collision on Pump Hill, near to the BP garage, at around 5.20pm last Friday (18 December)

The motorcyclist, from Clacton, died at the scene.

The crash happened close to the BP garage on Pump Hill

A 35-year-old woman from St Osyth, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, has been released on bail until 15 January.

A 58-year-old man and woman, both arrested on suspicion of the same offences, have been released under investigation.

Officers are hoping to trace the man in the CCTV image as he may have seen something or have information which could be important to their investigation.