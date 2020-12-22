Pop singer Marty Wilde has said he hopes his experience of being vaccinated against coronavirus will encourage more people to do the same.

Wilde, 81, appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier to talk about being among the first wave to receive the jab.

Speaking on the show he said he was "feeling great" after getting the vaccine.

I hope that it influences a lot of people out there to get the injection. It is desperately needed by people all over this country. We are up against a big enemy and we are going to beat it. Marty Wilde

The singer - who scored a string of hits in the '50s and '60s with songs such as Teenager In Love - was among the first celebrities to get the vaccine. He received his at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

The rollout of the vaccine in the UK began on December 8, starting with healthcare workers, people living in care homes and the elderly.

Those receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 daysafter their first dose to ensure the best chance of being protected against thevirus.

He said the staff were "great", adding they "spoiled me like mad".

Actor Sir Ian McKellen and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith have also shared their experiences of being vaccinated.

Sir Ian Mckellan said he was 'euphoric' after getting the vaccine

Wilde also discussed his new Christmas singles, Christmas All Over The World and Christmas Fantasia, which were recorded with his daughters, Roxanne and Kim.

He said it was a "mistake" to have left releasing a festive song until now.

"I never really got round to it and I should have done a long, long time ago because there's something lovely about Christmas and there's something lovely about the songs."