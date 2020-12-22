Suffolk council boss expects tier move after 'alarming' rise in Covid cases

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

Council chiefs in Suffolk say they "fully anticipate" that the county will be moved up to tier three or tier four restrictions after an "alarming" rise in Covid cases.

It comes as fears grow that coronavirus is now closing in on some of the region's communities which have so far been spared the worst of the crisis.

Overall, cases in the ITV News Anglia region have almost doubled in a week.

In Suffolk, which has had some of the lowest infection rates of the pandemic to date, the infection rate is now 169 per 100,000 people. A week ago the rate was 67 per 100,000.

Cllr Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “The situation in Suffolk is incredibly serious. The acceleration in the growth of cases is a very worrying trend.

In Suffolk we fully anticipate being moved into tier 3, and maybe even tier 4 to align with other east of England counties. Cllr Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council Leader

Cllr Hicks said they would await a Government decision on its next tier review, which is due on December 30.“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of making sure you follow the guidance," he said.

"This is the opportunity for everyone to stop and reset the way they live. We must work together to reverse this growth trend.“Ultimately, we can decrease the spread of the virus by limiting our contact with other people outside our household, keeping our distance from each other, wearing a mask and washing our hands regularly.”

David Blackburn, who's been Stowmarket's town clerk for the last decade, said there was concern and confusion."No-one knows how quickly the vaccines are going to be rolled out," he said.

"We are hoping and praying for normality to return. We live in hope but there's no time frame to this and I think that's the bit that's concerning and bewildering for local people."