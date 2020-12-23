Breaking: Parts of the Anglia region moved into Tier Four from Boxing Day

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been speaking at a Downing Street press conference this afternoon ( 23rd December).

Cases have risen by 57% in the last week and the Health Secretary said Tier Three is not enough to keep the new variant in check.

Changes will come into force from Boxing Day.

Areas in the Anglia region moving into Tier Four from Boxing Day include:

Suffolk

Norfolk

Cambridgeshire

Parts of Essex who are not already in Tier Four

Areas in the Anglia region moving into Tier Three from Boxing Day include:

Northamptonshire

The leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, Conservative councillor Steve Count, said that moving the county into Tier 4 restrictions will not "on its own" drive down rates.

It is disappointing that infections are now rising quickly once again, but news of the variant can perhaps explain why this is happening. Moving into Tier 4 will have an effect on people's lives, but on its own it won't drive down rates. We need people to do even more to break the chain of infection and stop Covid in its tracks. Cllr Steve Count, Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council

The MP for Cambridge Daniel Zeichner said, " Sadly I think it is the right decision for Cambridge to go into Tier 4. The new strain of the virus is spreading very quickly, Addenbrooke's is super-busy and more people are getting ill. Hopes were raised around availability of vaccines earlier this month but right now we need to take maximum care. "