Sixteen sheep have been killed and around thirty others so badly injured they will need to be put down after a suspected dog attack in Suffolk.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack in East Bergholt which happened between Sunday 20th December in the afternoon and Monday 21st December at 8am.

This is by far the worst case of an attack of sheep I have come across. The suffering the animals must have gone through would have been terrible. Dog ownership is a responsible thing so please remember, dogs that are allowed to worry livestock on agricultural land is an offence under the Dogs Worrying Livestock Sgt Brian Calver, Rural And Wildlife Crime Team

The livestock had been grazing in the Dazeley's Lane area. Police believe that dogs off the lead were responsible for the attack which has been described as "by far the worst case" that police have ever seen.

Watch an interview with Sgt Brian Calver from the Rural Wildlife Crime Team