"People know what the right thing to do is" under Tier Four says Chief Constable

The Chief Constable of Essex says people in the county "know what the right thing to do is" under the new Tier Four coronavirus restrictions, but anyone who blatantly ignores the rules will be arrested and prosecuted.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Ben-Julian Harrington says they have issued very few tickets compared with the number of people they have spoken to.

Since the end of October Essex police has carried out the following:

10,000 engagements with members of the public between 27th Oct to 22nd December.

136 resulted in Fixed Penalty Notices being issued.

22 Unlicensed Music Events (mass gatherings) have been closed-down or prevented altogether.

Sound equipment has been seized, in one case, organisers had even brought electronic card payment machines to charge people.

191 visits with Local Authorities to support their enforcement officers on licensing visits.

Watch an interview with Essex Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington

Essex police say sickness rates are low within the force and it is still operating as it would normally. Officers will be on duty as usual over Christmas and New Year.