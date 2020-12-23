Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

The Government plans to roll out mass Coronavirus testing in schools from January to try to minimise the disruption to pupils' education.

The Department for Education has said it is offering secondary schools in England access to additional testing from the first week of January.

But the plans have been criticised for the added burden they place on staff already feeling the strain of keeping schools open.

The University of East Anglia has been mass testing its students since late September.

Director of the Earlham Institute in Norwich, Professor Neil Hall helped oversee the testing scheme for the research Campus and the neighbouring UEA.

