The Covid tiers in the Anglia region and what you can and can't do this Christmas
Watch a video explaining the new Christmas coronavirus restrictions
Sweeping new restrictions have been brought in to curb increasing numbers of coronavirus cases across the East of England.
Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, Peterborough and most of Essex have been placed in a new Tier 4 with restrictions similar to the November lockdown with non-essential shops closed and a 'Stay Home' order in force.
The relaxation of the rules over Christmas which was planned for five days is now limited to just Christmas Day itself except in Tier 4 where there is no easing of the measures.
More areas of England could face the toughest Covid restrictions under Tier 4 rules from Boxing Day amid fears over the spread of a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19.
But it is thought no rule changes will come into force before Christmas Day.
Warnings of Tier 4 Covid rules for more of England from Boxing Day
King's Lynn hospital boss pleads with people to keep Christmas 'small and local'
TIER 4 - Stay Home
No household mixing aside from support bubbles and two people meeting outdoors in public outdoor spaces.
Everyone should work from home unless they are unable to
Non-essential shops are closed except for click and collect and delivery
Bars, pubs and restaurants are closed except for take-away, drive through or delivery
Indoor leisure and entertainment is closed. Some outdoor attractions may open
Hotels, hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons are closed
No overnight stays are allowed except for limited exceptions
Places of worship can open for private prayer and communal worship but with no interactions
You can travel for only limited reasons like work, education or health. Travel should be local and kept to a minimum. You should not leave the Tier 4 area or stay overnight away from home. No travel aboard.
TIER 3 - Very High
You cannot meet socially indoors or outdoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble.
Pubs, cafes and restaurants must close unless they have a takeaway service and all indoor hospitality venues must also close.
Spectators no longer allowed at sports matches which will continue to be staged behind closed doors.
Shops, gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers, can all open with restrictions
Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports is permitted.
The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.
TIER 2 - High
In tier two you cannot socialise indoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble - but the rule of six applies outdoors.
Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants, and hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal.
Public events can still take place at this level - but the numbers outdoors will be restricted to 2,000 people. Like the medium tier, indoor performances will be restricted to 1,000 spectators.
Shops, gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers, can all open
Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports is permitted.
The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.
TIER 1 - Medium
In the lowest level of restrictions, the rule of six will apply indoors and outdoors.
Pubs, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues must close at 11pm - but last orders in pubs is at 10pm.
Spectators will be able to attend sports events and live performances but capacities will be capped at 4,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.
Shops, gyms and personal care services, like hairdressers, can all open
Communal worship, weddings and outdoor grassroots sports is permitted.
The rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces like parks, beaches or public gardens.
IN ALL TIERS
Nurseries, schools, colleges are open in term time