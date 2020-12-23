Weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for the East of England

Rain Warning - Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in places and disruption to travel

Valid: Wednesday 23rd 6am until Thursday 24th 2am

Rain warning issued for parts of England and Wales Credit: Met Office

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing hazardous conditions

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

The detail

Spells of heavy rain are expected during Wednesday, with the heaviest rain likely to develop during Wednesday afternoon and continue well into the evening, before clearing away southeastwards during the early hours of Thursday.

The highest rainfall totals look likely to be over parts of East Anglia, the Midlands, southeastern Wales and, perhaps, parts of the West Country.

Here 20-40 mm rain is likely for many with some places seeing as much as 50-60 mm of rain. The rain will be accompanied by strong north to northeasterly winds, with gusts of 60 mph on north facing coasts in the far west.

Wind Warning - Very windy weather is expected for parts of England, Wales and the far south of Scotland, leading to disruption to transport and utilities

Valid: 3pm 26th December to midday 27th December

Strong winds forecast for Boxing Day and Sunday Credit: Met Office

What to expect

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

The detail

An area of strong southwesterly winds will develop across parts of northern England and the far south of Scotland on Saturday afternoon, before transferring southeastwards across the rest of England and Wales into Sunday morning, clearing by early Sunday afternoon.

Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, with the potential for 60-70 mph in some locations.

Hills and coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds could see gusts of 70-80 mph. In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain will affect western and southern areas.

Combined with strong winds, the rain will lead to some hazardous travelling conditions.