Cambridgeshire flash flooding forces people to leave their homes

People in Cambridgeshire have been forced to leave their homes due to serious flash flooding in the county.

Fire and rescue crews have been working since yesterday afternoon and overnight as a result of significant rainfall.

A rest centre has been set up at One Leisure in Huntingdon for those who have had to leave their homes.

We’ve seen widespread flooding across the county. Residents in parts of Ramsey, Alconbury, Earith and Broughton have had to leave their homes due to the severity, along with a number of residents elsewhere in the county. Simon Newton, Area Commander

The situation has been declared a major incident.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue have received over 400 calls about the floods since 1pm yesterday, 23rd December.

Call volumes are still high which we expect to continue as the weather front moves into Suffolk. Simon Newton, Area Commander

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue teams are urging people not to attempt to drive through the floods. Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Residents have been urged to keep out of flood water and only travel if essential.

You can also find out more about flooding in your local are by signing up for local flood alerts.

This was the scene at a house in Peterborough last night, 23rd December:

The issues weren't just restricted to Cambridgeshire either, with other parts of the region also facing a Christmas clear-up.

In some areas nearly a month's worth of rain fell in 12 hours. At Tibenham in south Norfolk there was 49 mm (2 inches) of rain in the 12 hours up to 2am.

Corby in Northamptonshire had 57 mm of rain from 7am on Wednesday to 2am on Christmas Eve.

One restaurant owner has 195 Christmas dinners to prepare for delivery with water cascading into his Norfolk restaurant.