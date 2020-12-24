Hundreds of people are being evacuated from a caravan site and a holiday park on the River Nene in Northamptonshire as the Environment Agency warns of a risk to life from flooding

More than 1,000 people on 500 caravans were being rescued at Billing Aquadrome near Northampton.The holiday park was flooded after heavy rain with water as much as five feet deep. Northamptonshire Police say some residents have presented with hypothermia as temperatures are expected to fall close to freezing overnight into Christmas Day.

The Environment Agency is warning of a severe risk to life from flooding.

It comes after many parts of the Anglia region saw up to a month's worth of rain in 12 hours overnight into Christmas Eve with the threat of more severe weather to come on Boxing Day.

The Agency has issued two severe flood warnings which means 'danger to life'. They are for the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks along with Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site.

There is now a severe risk to life due to the challenging evacuation conditions and potential for floating debris in flood water. Environment Agency

Police say emergency accommodation is being sourced in at least two leisure centres in Northampton and a number of hotel rooms have been identified as options to accommodate the affected residents.

Chief Supt Mick Stamper, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Residents are being urged to leave the site immediately and seek accommodation with family or friends where possible."

Anyone worried that this may be put them in breach of Covid-19 regulations should be assured that these are exceptional circumstances and they will be exempt. We would, however, urge people not to go to homes where people are shielding or self-isolating as a result of Covid-19. Chief Supt Mick Stamper, Northamptonshire Police

Chief Supt Stamper added: “This is an exceptionally challenging situation and the emergency services, working with our partners and volunteers across the piste, are working flat out to resolve the situation and safeguard those affected on site.”

Severe Flood Warning for Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site

The Environment Agency says heavy rain has fallen across the River Nene catchment over the past few days. Light showers are expected for the rest of the evening Thursday 24th December.

River levels have peaked upstream and flood water is still making its way down the catchment. The Northampton Washlands storage has been fully utilised and deep, fast flowing river water is continuing to flood Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site. The site is being evacuated.

There is now a severe risk to life due to the challenging evacuation conditions and potential for floating debris in flood water.

It is possible that electricity services will also be affected. Follow the instructions of the emergency services. Stay safe, and be aware of your local surroundings. Avoid contact with flood water. We are monitoring the situation, and have staff in the area assisting the emergency services and council.

River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks

The Environment Agency says heavy rain has fallen across the River Nene catchment over the past few days. Light showers are expected for the rest of the evening Thursday 24th December. River levels have peaked upstream and flood water is still making its way down the catchment.

The Northampton Washlands storage has been fully utilised and deep, fast flowing river water is continuing to flood Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park. The site is being evacuated.

There is now a severe risk to life due to the challenging evacuation conditions and potential for floating debris in flood water.

It is possible that electricity services will also be affected. Follow the instructions of the emergency services. Stay safe, and be aware of your local surroundings. Avoid contact with flood water. We are monitoring the situation, and have staff in the area assisting the emergency services and council.