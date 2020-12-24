Essex school library bus lifted by crane to safer place after being vandalised

Watch Russell Hookey's report

A bus which is being converted into a library at a school in Essex has been lifted by crane to a safer place following a spate of attacks by vandals.

Back in January the culprits damaged the bus as well as a memorial garden dedicated to an ex-staff member.

Pupils at the school set up a crowdfunding page at the time to raise the money for a crane to move it to a more secure place.

The children have fallen in love with our bus, even in its dilapidated state. Liz Bartholomew Headteacher

Pupils at the schools started a crowdfunding page to raise money to get the bus moved. Credit: ITV News Anglia

ITV Anglia viewers helped pay for the big lift at Mayflower Primary in Dovercourt.

A viewer of ITV News has paid for all of this to happen. We've also had an extremely generous donation from another viewer as well as our own fundraising. Karen Wright, Deputy Headteacher

Now the bus has been moved to a safer place it's going to be reconfigured by an architect to give the school a library.