Health bosses, local authorities and police in Bedfordshire are urging people in the county to "play their part" over the Christmas period, after a "concerning" rise in coronavirus cases and hospital admissions.

On Sunday, the government placed half the Anglia region in a new Tier 4, including Bedfordshire.

Households are banned from mixing indoors and outdoors, while non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers have shut.

People are limited to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space and have been told not to travel out of the region.

Luton has the highest infection rate in Bedfordshire. Credit: ITV Anglia

Officers say there is huge pressure on hospitals and are calling on people to follow the rules to stop the virus spreading.“The number of cases across Bedfordshire continue to rise at a concerning rate and the pressure on our local hospitals and NHS is stark", Chief Superintendent John Murphy said.

"So it is more important than ever for people to follow the guidance, stay home and ultimately help save lives.

"We really don’t want to have to fine people for trying to see loved ones at this special time of year, which is why we are asking everyone to once again play their part – which means delaying your celebrations until it is safe, or thinking of alternative ways of connecting with family and friends.

"The only way we will beat this deadly virus is by a collective effort to stop the spread.”

The overall infection rate for the East of England is up from 224.7 to 435.8 and there are a record number of Covid-19 patients in hospital.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock announced that more parts of the region will join Peterborough, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Milton Keynes, and most of Essex in Tier 4.

Areas in the Anglia region moving into Tier Four from Boxing Day include:

Suffolk

Norfolk

Cambridgeshire

Parts of Essex who are not already in Tier Four

Northamptonshire has been moved into Tier 3, which the county's Director of Public Health said is " absolutely essential."

Latest figures show cases in Bedford "are doubling every week."

“This horrific disease is spreading dangerously quickly across our region and we must all do whatever we can to break the transmission before our health services become overrun", Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, said.

“This is the worst possible message to be delivering at Christmas time but the single best action we can take to protect each other is to stay at home and not mix with people we don’t live with."