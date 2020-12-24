Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region - the infection rate in your area

Most of the Anglia region with be under the toughest Tier 4 lockdown from Boxing Day as coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply.

Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Milton Keynes and Peterborough and most of Essex are already under the highest tier 'Stay Home' order with non-essentials shops and businesses shut.

On Boxing Day, the rest of Essex (Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford), Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk move from Tier 2 to Tier 4 while Northamptonshire moves to Tier 3. Rutland is the only county to remain in Tier 2 with cases falling there.

In the latest weekly data, positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region increased by 15,000 or 88% in a week.

In the week to Saturday 19 December, there were 32,484 confirmed Covid cases in the Anglia region compared to 17.291 in the previous week.

Numbers were still increasing fastest in Essex and Milton Keynes where they were up 112% and 104% respectively - more than doubling. Five districts in Essex have among the six highest infection rates in England.

You can find the latest infection rate for each district in the Anglia region below

Coronavirus case per 100,000 people in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 19 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

The number of patients being treated with coronavirus in hospitals in the East of England has also increased sharply - up by 47% in a week. There are now 2,205 people in hospital with Covid in the area, about 600 more than at the peak of the first wave in April.

So far in December, the NHS has reported that 649 patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the Anglia region.

In November there were 632 hospital deaths and 197 in October.

The number of new coronavirus cases each day in the Anglia region has increased sharply in December Credit: Data from Public Health England

445.1 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 19 December

331.8 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in England in the week to 19 December

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 19 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 23 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (20-23 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in England is in Thurrock in Essex with 1,292.3 cases per 100,000. Rutland is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 97.7 cases per 100,000 and is the only place in the region below 100.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 19 December (with the previous week in brackets)

Thurrock, Tier 4, 1292.3, (608.0)Brentwood, Tier 4, 1208.8, (501.2)Epping Forest, Tier 4, 1200.6, (557.4)Basildon, Tier 4, 1131.4, (721.7)Rochford, Tier 4, 1099.9, (381.1)Castle Point, Tier 4, 1082.1, (412.7)Southend-on-Sea, Tier 4, 992.8, (386.1)Harlow, Tier 4, 755.7, (325.0)Chelmsford, Tier 4, 694.0, (350.4)Milton Keynes, Tier 4, 682.5, (334.4)Braintree, Tier 4, 669.1, (377.4)Hertsmere, Tier 4, 637.6, (306.0)Maldon, Tier 4, 546.8, (255.7)Three Rivers, Tier 4, 525.1, (246.5)Watford, Tier 4, 513.6, (327.2)Luton, Tier 4, 505.0, (323.9)Bedford, Tier 4, 447.8, (240.1)Aylesbury Vale, Tier 4, 428.7, (252.2)Central Bedfordshire, Tier 4, 417.1, (260.5)Peterborough, Tier 4, 397.0, (297.6)St Albans, Tier 4, 396.1, (157.6)Stevenage, Tier 4, 371.1, (144.6)Uttlesford, Tier 2, 354.9, (172.0)East Hertfordshire, Tier 4, 352.6, (193.0)Dacorum, Tier 4, 332.8, (205.5)Welwyn Hatfield, Tier 4, 317.0, (162.5)South Northamptonshire, Tier 2, 297.4, (146.0)Colchester, Tier 2, 296.9, (129.9)Northampton, Tier 2, 285.4, (237.3)Wellingborough, Tier 2, 276.0, (189.4)Tendring, Tier 2, 266.8, (114.6)Norwich, Tier 2, 262.5, (140.1)North Hertfordshire, Tier 4, 254.5, (140.8)Babergh, Tier 2, 253.2, (123.9)Ipswich, Tier 2, 236.6, (208.9)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Tier 2, 231.2, (151.3)Broadland, Tier 2, 224.0, (146.8)South Cambridgeshire, Tier 2, 221.3, (110.6)South Kesteven, Tier 3, 219.8, (196.6)Great Yarmouth, Tier 2, 207.4, (152.0)South Holland, Tier 3, 206.3, (158.9)Harborough, Tier 3, 202.5, (149.2)Fenland, Tier 2, 201.3, (135.5)Cambridge, Tier 2, 199.5, (103.4)West Suffolk, Tier 2, 198.3, (81.0)Mid Suffolk, Tier 2, 189.6, (80.9)South Norfolk, Tier 2, 186.0, (100.1)Kettering, Tier 2, 180.8, (115.9)Daventry, Tier 2, 179.2, (114.0)North Norfolk, Tier 2, 174.6, (60.1)East Northamptonshire, Tier 2, 174.6, (152.3)Breckland, Tier 2, 170.8, (102.9)Corby, Tier 2, 162.0, (110.8)East Suffolk, Tier 2, 158.3, (91.4)Huntingdonshire, Tier 2, 157.3, (81.5)East Cambridgeshire, Tier 2, 143.6, (114.6)Rutland, Tier 2, 97.7, (142.8)

For the purposes of this article, the Anglia region is defined as the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes