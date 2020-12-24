Normandy veteran John Lister how now received a total of 10,000 Christmas cards.

John, who's 101, was lonely after losing his wife of 70 years, Ella, to Covid-19. However after an online appeal, his care home near Thetford has been swamped with cards, presents and messages from people determined to make sure he's not lonely this Christmas.

Earlier in Decmber Jon told ITV News Anglia about the pain of isolation, loneliness and grief.

Norfolk war veteran, 101, describes loneliness after losing wife to coronavirus

John was lonely after his wife died from Covid-19. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Speaking from his care home in Griston, near Thetford, John said: "It's being lonely. I mean sometimes I'm in my room and the only time I see anyone is when they bring my meals."

His words sparked an overwhelming reaction and outpouring of sympathy and now thousands have responded to an online appeal to send him Christmas cards

John has received items from all over the world. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It's absolutely magical," said Marcia Hughes, carer at Thorp House.

"It's heartwarming for us. It's been lovely to see him lifted. It's reminded us and it's reminded him that there's kindness in the world. It's not just negativity."

Christmas cards for a hero: hundreds back appeal for lonely Norfolk veteran