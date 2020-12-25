Extra Coronavirus testing site opens in Peterborough

An extra mobile Coronavirus testing site has opened at Peterborough Lions Rugby Club in Bretton.

It'll be running on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (25th and 26th December) to make it as easy as possible for people to get tested.

After that it will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice.

The opening times are:

Christmas Day: 10am to 2.30pm

Boxing Day: 9am to 3pm

Monday 28th: 10am to 2.30pm

Wednesday 30th: 9am to 3pm

Friday 1st January: 10am to 2.30pm

People with symptoms are able to book a test online, or if you can't to access the internet call 119

One of our best defences against the virus is for everyone with one or more symptoms, a raised temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss in sense of taste or smell, is to get tested for Covid-19. That is why we are bolstering our testing capacity in the city Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health, Peterborough

Peterborough City Council says anyone who tests positive should self isolate, and they have support on hand for anyone who needs help