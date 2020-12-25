Flood warning: 1,300 homes evacuated in north Bedfordshire

1,309 homes in north Bedfordshire are being evacuated because of flooding, which police fear may put lives in danger.

A number of flood warnings are in place along the River Great Ouse.

Superintendent Steve Ashdown says “River levels are extremely high and we are expecting this to have a significant impact across Bedford Borough over the next 24 hours. The fact this is happening on Christmas Day makes the situation even worse, especially after the disruption so many of us have had to our plans already, and I really do sympathise with people. But this is a really serious situation and we need people to take action in order to keep themselves safe.”

People who need to leave their homes can seek reguse with family or friends.

Officers say this overrides the current Covid-19 regulations around mixing with people because of the potential threat to life posed by the flooding

People leaving their homes are being asked to turn off gas, water and electricity and move any valuables upstairs.

Officers advise people to only take what they need such as medication and any insurance documents.