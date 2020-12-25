It's officially a 'White Christmas' after snow falls in Suffolk

Early morning snowfall has been recorded in Suffolk, with the Met Office declaring it a White Christmas.

Reports of snow had come in from Wattisham at 5am on Christmas morning.

There were also reports of early morning snow at Leconfield in Humberside

The Met Office had said Christmas Day is likely to be clear and dry for most, but showers in eastern areas of England had the potential to bring sleet or snow in the morning.

It comes amid widespread flooding around the country with people rescued from vehicles and others evacuated from their homes following a period of heavy rain.