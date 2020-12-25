Local council calls for more details on plans for Sizewell C construction

East Suffolk Council is calling on EDF Energy to give them more details on their plans to move more freight by sea and rail while the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station is built.

The council has submitted a response to EDF Energy following the latest community consultation.

The council says it welcomes the plan to move more freight by sea and rail during the sites construction but has raised concerns that there is not enough detail currently available

In particular, East Suffolk Council says it has increasing concerns with regards to noise and vibration impacts arising from overnight rail on the East Suffolk Line and does not feel it can properly assess the impact of a second beach landing facility without the necessary supporting environmental impact assessment

The council says it will continue to work with EDF Energy to make sure the right decisions are made with regards to freight deliveries to site that do not adversely impact on residents of East Suffolk and the coastline at Sizewell