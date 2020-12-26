6th time lucky for Suffolk couple married on Christmas Day

A couple from Ipswich whose wedding has been cancelled six times because of the pandemic finally managed to walk down the aisle on Christmas Day.

Sam and Emma Carrington were first due to marry in April - but that was cancelled because of the first lockdown.

Their sixth attempt to tie the knot was planned for Boxing Day, so they had just 48 hours to rearrange to get married before Suffolk moved into Tier 4 restrictions.

Our friends and family joined us outside the church or online and we couldn't be happier Emma and Sam Carrington

Sam and Emma Carrington married on Christmas Day at their 6th attempt Credit: Sam and Emma Carrington

The couple hope that sharing their story brings a little bit of happiness to people's lives.

Sam works for Suffolk County Council, Emma works in a Microbiology Laboratory at Colchester Hospital.

The couple are planning a celebration in April 2022.